Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 38,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 148,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $594.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.95 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.

Yiren Digital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Yiren Digital’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

