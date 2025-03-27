Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 38,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 148,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $594.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.95 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.
Yiren Digital Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.