Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vivendi
Vivendi Stock Performance
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.