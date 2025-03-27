Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vivendi

Vivendi Stock Performance

About Vivendi

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.