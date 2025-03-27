Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.15 Per Share

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson International Income stock opened at GBX 175.51 ($2.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.19. Henderson International Income has a 12 month low of GBX 156.78 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.41).

The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high and rising level of dividends, as well as capital appreciation over the long-term from a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of securities outside the United Kingdom. It invests in a global portfolio consisting of listed equities and fixed interest asset classes.

