Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.15 Per Share

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson International Income Price Performance
Henderson International Income stock opened at GBX 175.51 ($2.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.19. Henderson International Income has a 12 month low of GBX 156.78 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.41).
Henderson International Income Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson International Income
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.