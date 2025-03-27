Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 771.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

TTNDY stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

