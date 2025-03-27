Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 771.0% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Techtronic Industries Stock Performance
TTNDY stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
