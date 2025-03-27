UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $970.65 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $967.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

