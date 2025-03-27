Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $272.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

