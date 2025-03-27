Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Acquires 13,300 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Francesco Barbara acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00.

Martinrea International Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:MRE opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The stock has a market cap of C$572.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MRE shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.10.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

