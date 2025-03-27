Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 4,277 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

