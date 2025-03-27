DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 176,941 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 5.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $141.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

