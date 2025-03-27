Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $611,322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,977,000 after acquiring an additional 350,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,639,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

TT stock opened at $352.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.06. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

