Sareum (LON:SAR) Announces Earnings Results

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sareum Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON:SAR opened at GBX 12.52 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.19. The company has a market cap of £15.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.08. Sareum has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

Insider Activity at Sareum

In related news, insider Stephen Parker bought 84,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £10,083.96 ($12,983.08). 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sareum

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

