Sava Infond d.o.o. Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

