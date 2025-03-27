BCO Wealth Management LLC Takes $24.81 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 717,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,810,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 20.6% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCO Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,673,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,267,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAC stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

