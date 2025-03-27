Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 169 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.0% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $209.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.94. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. JMP Securities started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.