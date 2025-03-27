JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,314,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $5,286,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $352.29 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.83 and a 200-day moving average of $380.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.