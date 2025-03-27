Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ALTG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,200. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

