Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

