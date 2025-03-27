Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 34,953 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $316,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,334,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,063,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $483.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.