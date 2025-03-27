Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

