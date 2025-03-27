IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 301,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,183,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 805,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

V opened at $344.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $639.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

