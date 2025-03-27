Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

