HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $141.34, with a volume of 13170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HCI Group by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 294,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after buying an additional 218,664 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 796,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,778,000 after purchasing an additional 136,642 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 940,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,538,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 2,878.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in HCI Group by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

