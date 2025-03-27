Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.65. 11,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 231,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.70).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

