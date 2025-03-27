JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 15,522 shares.The stock last traded at $63.43 and had previously closed at $63.51.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $494.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.