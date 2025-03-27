JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 15,522 shares.The stock last traded at $63.43 and had previously closed at $63.51.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $494.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,892,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,183,000 after purchasing an additional 213,437 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.