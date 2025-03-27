Xponance Inc. Acquires 597 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,348,000 after buying an additional 1,496,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 611,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,842,000 after acquiring an additional 472,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,792,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 449,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,060 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

