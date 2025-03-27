Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

SCGLY stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

