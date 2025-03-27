Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$6.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$61,405.66. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$682.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.53.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

