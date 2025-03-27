Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $179.88 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

