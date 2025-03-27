The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $106.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $383,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

