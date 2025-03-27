Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of APPS opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,641,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.