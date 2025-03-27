Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of APPS opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.43.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
