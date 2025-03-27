AZEK’s (AZEK) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

AZEK stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,668,756.96. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,518,624 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

