adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get adidas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADDYY

adidas Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.18. adidas has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $137.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.