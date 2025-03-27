Reviewing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,043.93% -51.68% -40.11% AngioDynamics -79.38% -7.26% -4.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and AngioDynamics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.52 million 67.13 -$46.77 million ($1.95) -4.57 AngioDynamics $286.50 million 1.40 -$184.35 million ($5.63) -1.76

Analyst Recommendations

Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nyxoah and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nyxoah beats AngioDynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

