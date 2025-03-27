Contrasting Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00 Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Millrose Properties and Safe and Green Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Millrose Properties currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and Safe and Green Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.59 N/A N/A N/A Safe and Green Development $173,188.00 11.68 -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Millrose Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Safe and Green Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.