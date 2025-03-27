Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $181.60

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.60.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

AptarGroup stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.71. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $135.96 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,222,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after buying an additional 617,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

