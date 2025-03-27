Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 2.5 %

HWBK opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,740.18. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.