Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Sohu.com Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.24.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sohu.com
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.