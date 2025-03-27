Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Sohu.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,774,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 116,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.