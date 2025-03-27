Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.90.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PBH

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands Company Profile

PBH opened at C$79.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.80. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$74.00 and a one year high of C$97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.