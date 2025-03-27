Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.90.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
