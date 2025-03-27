Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

RF stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after buying an additional 1,224,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

