Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

