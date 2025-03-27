Mizuho Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $32.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $40.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTLY
Oatly Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oatly Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.