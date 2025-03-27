Mizuho Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $32.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $40.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oatly Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

