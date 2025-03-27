Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Critical Comparison

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Smartkem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 19.90% 31.45% 12.56% Smartkem N/A -167.89% -111.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Smartkem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $12.61 billion 4.14 $2.51 billion $9.73 21.15 Smartkem $40,000.00 148.56 -$8.50 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Smartkem.

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Smartkem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NXP Semiconductors and Smartkem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 3 16 0 2.84 Smartkem 0 0 0 0 0.00

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $267.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Smartkem.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Smartkem on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Smartkem

SmartKem, Inc. engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

