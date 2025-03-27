Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

