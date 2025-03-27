Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.56.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.
Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
