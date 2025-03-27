Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

