New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of GBR stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.22.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
