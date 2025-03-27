Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.68% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

