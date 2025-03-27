Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.39.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
