Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Tredegar Stock Up 0.3 %
TG stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.75. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter.
Tredegar Company Profile
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
