Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TG stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.75. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter worth $85,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 161.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 216.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

