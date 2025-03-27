Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $73.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

