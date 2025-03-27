dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNTL. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on dentalcorp
dentalcorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other dentalcorp news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About dentalcorp
Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.