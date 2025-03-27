dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNTL. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

TSE DNTL opened at C$8.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

In other dentalcorp news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

