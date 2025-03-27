Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

ALGM opened at $26.85 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.